In brief Simplifying... In brief Nissan's upcoming SUV is set to outperform the new Renault Duster in India, boasting more high-end features and targeting international markets.

While both vehicles share components, Nissan's model will compete with luxury SUVs like the Honda Elevate, while the Duster will take on midsize SUVs.

Expect seven-seat versions and a range of petrol engines for both. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The car will debut by 2025

Nissan's upcoming SUV to outshine Renault Duster in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:48 am Jun 17, 202411:48 am

What's the story Nissan and Renault are joining forces to develop midsize SUVs, with plans to launch them in India by 2025. The new Duster from Renault and its yet-to-be-named Nissan counterpart are currently under development. Recent reports suggest that Nissan's midsize SUV will be positioned as a more premium model than the new Renault Duster. The starting price of the Duster is expected to be lower than that of Nissan's SUV.

Specifications

Nissan's SUV to offer advanced features

The upcoming Nissan SUV is expected to offer more advanced specifications than the new Renault Duster. Both models will share many components, including the CMF-B platform and three petrol engine options. However, they will be distinguished by brand-specific styling cues and feature differences. The new Nissan car will have more upmarket features and specifications, and will be available in fewer variants compared to the Duster.

Market positioning

Competition and market focus for the new SUVs

The Renault Duster will compete with midsize SUVs like the MG Astor and Grand Vitara. Meanwhile, Nissan's model will likely rival higher-end vehicles such as the Honda Elevate, SKODA Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. Both SUVs are intended for export, but Nissan's version will have a stronger focus on international markets. The Renault Duster will be more tailored to the domestic one. Seven-seat versions of these four-wheelers are expected to follow a similar pricing pattern.