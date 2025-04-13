Helicopter that crashed with Siemens CEO didn't have flight recorder
What's the story
All six people onboard a helicopter that crashed near Jersey City, New Jersey, United States, have been killed. Among the victims is a senior executive of Siemens AG, his wife, and three children.
The Bell 206 L-4 helicopter was on its eighth sightseeing tour of the day when it fell into the Hudson River moments after takeoff.
Investigation update
Helicopter lacked crucial safety equipment
An investigative update by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that the helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder.
This was the aircraft's eighth flight of the day, after completing seven other trips before the fatal crash.
The last major inspection on the aircraft was conducted on March 1.
Ongoing search
Recovery operations continue for critical components
NYPD divers are resuming their search in the river for key parts of the chopper, including the main rotor, tail rotor, main gearbox, and a large section of the tail boom.
The NTSB has confirmed recovery operations will continue into Sunday as they scan the area with scanning sonar to identify possible sites of wreckage.
Detailed examination
NTSB to examine recovered helicopter components
Parts of the cockpit, cabin, tail boom, vertical fin, and horizontal stabilizer finlets have been recovered, the NTSB has confirmed.
Some of these parts will be sent to NTSB laboratories in Washington for a detailed examination.
The flight control system is also being examined at a secure facility as part of their investigation into this tragic incident.
Safety review
Pilot's experience and tour operator's safety protocols under scrutiny
As of late March, the pilot had recorded 788 total flight hours; the NTSB is trying to ascertain how many were in the Bell 206.
Investigators have interviewed representatives of New York Helicopter Charter Inc., the tour operator, and examined operational policies, safety protocols, and maintenance records.
They also inspected two similar helicopters as part of their ongoing probe into the incident.