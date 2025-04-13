Iran, US to continue nuclear program discussions next week
What's the story
Iran and the United States of America will continue discussions on Tehran's fast-moving nuclear program next week, Iranian state television announced on Saturday.
The announcement came after the first face-to-face talks between the two nations since President Donald Trump's administration came to power.
The two sides held initial negotiations on the outskirts of Oman, involving Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
Diplomatic breakthrough
US describes talks as "very positive and constructive"
Washington termed the talks as "very positive and constructive."
Witkoff told Araghchi he was acting on President Trump's direct orders to seek a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.
"These issues are very complicated, and special envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," read the statement from the US.
Diplomatic commitment
Iran's official confirms discussions and diplomatic commitment
An Iranian official confirmed the talks on state television. He assured Iran was looking to protect its national interest through genuine diplomatic talks.
He said this was only the start of their negotiations, and both countries were using Oman as a mediator to establish their initial positions.
"We are giving a genuine and honest opportunity to diplomacy," he said, highlighting Iran's commitment.