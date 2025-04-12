What's the story

The United Nations's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced drastic cuts in its staff due to an extreme funding crisis.

The agency will be firing 20% of its employees and decreasing its presence in nine countries, including Cameroon, Colombia, Eritrea, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey, and Zimbabwe.

The decision was conveyed by OCHA head Tom Fletcher in a letter to the organization's employees.