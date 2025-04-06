Russian missile strikes in Kyiv kill 1, injure 3
What's the story
One person was killed and three were injured in a missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. The assault also left massive destruction and ignited fires in several districts of the city.
This is the largest attack on Ukraine in weeks, said Ukrainian officials.
This comes after two ceasefire agreements were reportedly negotiated between Russia and Ukraine by the United States of America last month.
Official response
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff comments on attacks
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has weighed in on the continued attacks.
He said that they were proof that Russia doesn't want to end the three-year-old war.
"Drones and missiles, constant attacks on Ukraine. Russia is increasing the intensity of its attacks and demonstrably does not want to cease fire," Yermak said on Telegram.
"The language of force is the only one that Putin understands."
Attack details
Details of the missile attack in Kyiv
The Ukrainian air force stated that Russian forces fired ballistic and cruise missiles from strategic bombers, naval fleets, and drones in the overnight attack.
Multiple loud explosions were reported in Kyiv, and fires broke out in at least three districts.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that a man was killed in Darnytskiy district and two civilians were hospitalized due to injuries sustained there.
Escalation
Recent escalation of violence in Ukraine
The latest missile attack on Kyiv comes after reports of injuries from Russian strikes in Mykolaiv, a southern area.
Only a day before the attack on Kyiv, a Russian strike left at least 19 dead, including nine children, in Kryvyi Rih.
Both Russia and Ukraine have denied hitting civilians despite thousands of civilian casualties since the war started with Russia's full-scale invasion.