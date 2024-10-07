Summarize Simplifying... In short Auto sales in September fell by 9.3% due to factors like heavy rains and weak consumer sentiment, leading to an inventory crisis for dealers.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has urged the Reserve Bank of India to issue stricter guidelines to help dealers manage financial risks from unsold stock.

Despite the downturn, FADA remains optimistic about a sales boost in the upcoming festive season, driven by favorable agricultural conditions and the coinciding of Navratri and Diwali. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Passenger vehicle sales witnessed a sharp decline of 18.81% YoY

Auto sales down 9.3% in September, dealers face inventory crisis

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:27 pm Oct 07, 202412:27 pm

What's the story The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has reported a major drop in overall automobile sales for September. The data shows a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 9.26%, with varying performance across different segments. Despite the festive season, events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam didn't boost demand as expected. Consequently, dealers are struggling with record-high inventory levels. This downturn is attributed to several factors, including weak consumer sentiment and heavy rains.

Sales impact

Two-wheeler sales hit by weak consumer sentiment

Two-wheeler retail sales also took a hit, witnessing an 8.51% YoY decline. FADA has blamed weak consumer sentiment, less inquiries, and delayed purchases because of heavy rains and seasonal factors like Shraddh for the slump. The association observed that the 2024 southwest monsoon recording 8% above-normal rainfall, had disrupted auto retail performance in several regions and hurt demand and walk-ins.

Market conditions

Passenger vehicle sales witness steep decline

Passenger vehicle sales witnessed a sharp decline of 18.81% YoY, while commercial vehicles sales fell 10.45% YoY with only a marginal month-on-month growth of 1.46%. According to FADA, these numbers show subdued market conditions and weak government spending. The association also noted that passenger vehicle dealers are struggling with record-high inventory levels due to aggressive OEM dispatches, resulting in financial pressure and increased cash flow challenges.

Regulatory appeal

FADA urges RBI to issue stricter guidelines

In light of the situation, FADA has called on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue stricter guidelines on channel funding policies. This would help reduce the financial risk dealers are facing due to unsold stock. "Given the critical festive season around the corner, FADA urges OEMs to take immediate corrective measures," said FADA President C S Vigneshwar.

Market outlook

FADA optimistic about sales boost

Despite the current challenges, FADA is hopeful of a sales boost in the upcoming festive season. The association hopes that both Navratri and Diwali falling in the same month will boost sales. Further, favorable agricultural conditions due to a good monsoon and improved crop yields are expected to drive rural demand for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors.