Watch: Mark Zuckerberg brings Porsche Minivan concept to life
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed two new additions to his garage: a custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan, and a Porsche 911 GT3 with a touring package for himself. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Sunday. Both vehicles feature matching light gray finishes in a shade that Porsche refers to as "Crayon."
Zuckerberg's unique Porsche minivan concept
Zuckerberg shared that the idea for the custom Cayenne minivan was born out of Chan's desire for a minivan. He stated, "New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan." The Instagram video showcased the custom Cayenne with power sliding doors, a feature typically found in modern minivans.
Porsche and West Coast Customs behind the unique minivan
Zuckerberg credited Porsche and West Coast Customs, a renowned auto body shop in southern California, for helping bring his unique minivan concept to life. The shop is known for its distinctive modifications of classic and luxury cars, with previous clients including celebrities like Justin Bieber and Shaquille O'Neal. However, any interior customizations made to the vehicle remain undisclosed.
Porsche's stance on the custom minivan
In response to inquiries about Zuckerberg's custom Cayenne, Porsche spokesperson Angus Fitton told Business Insider that while the company did not create this specific vehicle, it does operate a 'special wishes' department called Sonderwunsch. This department allows customers to customize their cars according to their exact needs. Fitton also revealed that Porsche had previously developed a concept minivan called the Porsche Vision Race Service in 2018, but it never went into production.
Zuckerberg's new Porsches: A look at the cost
The base model of the Porsche Cayenne is priced at $90,000. However, with the Turbo GT package that includes a different engine and more aggressive exterior body, the price can increase by at least another $100,000. The 911 GT3 Touring model that Zuckerberg now owns is no longer in production and had a starting price of $164,650 before options were added.