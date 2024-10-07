Summarize Simplifying... In short Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has brought a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan concept to life, inspired by his wife's desire for a minivan.

The custom vehicle, featuring power sliding doors, was created in collaboration with Porsche and West Coast Customs.

While the cost of such a modification remains undisclosed, the base model of a Porsche Cayenne is priced at $90,000, with the Turbo GT package potentially adding another $100,000. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Custom Porsche Minivan is designed for Priscilla Chan

Watch: Mark Zuckerberg brings Porsche Minivan concept to life

By Akash Pandey 11:41 am Oct 07, 202411:41 am

What's the story Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed two new additions to his garage: a custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan, and a Porsche 911 GT3 with a touring package for himself. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Sunday. Both vehicles feature matching light gray finishes in a shade that Porsche refers to as "Crayon."

Custom design

Zuckerberg's unique Porsche minivan concept

Zuckerberg shared that the idea for the custom Cayenne minivan was born out of Chan's desire for a minivan. He stated, "New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan." The Instagram video showcased the custom Cayenne with power sliding doors, a feature typically found in modern minivans.

Collaboration

Porsche and West Coast Customs behind the unique minivan

Zuckerberg credited Porsche and West Coast Customs, a renowned auto body shop in southern California, for helping bring his unique minivan concept to life. The shop is known for its distinctive modifications of classic and luxury cars, with previous clients including celebrities like Justin Bieber and Shaquille O'Neal. However, any interior customizations made to the vehicle remain undisclosed.

Official response

Porsche's stance on the custom minivan

In response to inquiries about Zuckerberg's custom Cayenne, Porsche spokesperson Angus Fitton told Business Insider that while the company did not create this specific vehicle, it does operate a 'special wishes' department called Sonderwunsch. This department allows customers to customize their cars according to their exact needs. Fitton also revealed that Porsche had previously developed a concept minivan called the Porsche Vision Race Service in 2018, but it never went into production.

Vehicle pricing

Zuckerberg's new Porsches: A look at the cost

The base model of the Porsche Cayenne is priced at $90,000. However, with the Turbo GT package that includes a different engine and more aggressive exterior body, the price can increase by at least another $100,000. The 911 GT3 Touring model that Zuckerberg now owns is no longer in production and had a starting price of $164,650 before options were added.