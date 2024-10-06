Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Kunal Kamra criticized Ola's customer service, prompting CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to challenge him to help resolve the issues.

'Sit quiet': Bhavish Aggarwal on Kunal Kamra's Ola scooter criticism

What's the story ﻿Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra are engaged in a public dispute, over the service center situation of Ola's electric scooters. The disagreement was sparked by Kamra's social media post, which displayed a large number of EV scooters parked at an Ola service center. He tagged Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the Department of Consumer Affairs in his post, questioning if this was how Indians were expected to transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Kamra questions Ola's customer service, Aggarwal responds

Kamra further questioned the rights of Indian consumers and their treatment by Ola. He encouraged those who had issues with Ola Electric to share their experiences. In response to a user criticizing Ola's service as "pathetic," Kamra stated that it was even worse that the leader had no answer. This prompted a reaction from Aggarwal, who dismissed Kamra's post as a "paid tweet" and challenged him to assist in resolving the issues.

Aggarwal invites Kamra to help, comedian demands proof

Aggarwal invited Kamra to help Ola, stating that he would pay more than what the comedian earned from his tweet or his comedy career. He also assured that Ola was rapidly expanding its service network and backlogs would soon be cleared. In response, Kamra challenged Aggarwal to prove that his tweet was paid for, promising to delete all social media content if proven otherwise.

Kamra demands refund for dissatisfied Ola EV customers

Kamra suggested that Aggarwal should offer a "total refund" to anyone who wants to return their Ola EV and has purchased it within the last four months. He emphasized that people need accountability from Ola, not his (Kamra's) assistance. In response, Aggarwal stated that they have sufficient programs for their customers if they experience service delays and urged Kamra not to back out but contribute some real work instead of just criticizing from afar.

Ola Electric's sales decline amid service network challenges

Ola Electric has been facing service network challenges, which have led to a decline in its monthly sales. The company, which went public about two months ago, sold 23,965 vehicles in September marking a month-on-month decrease for the second consecutive month. Its market share has also been on a downward trend for five straight months, dropping to 27% in September from over 50% in April.