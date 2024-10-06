Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-AMG One, driven by Maro Engel, has set a new Nurburgring lap record, becoming the first road car to break the 6:30-minute barrier.

The car's success is attributed to its advanced technology, including a 1.6-liter, V6 turbocharged engine from its Formula 1 car, four electric motors, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires.

Despite this, the overall fastest lap record still belongs to the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo race car.

Mercedes-AMG One is a Formula 1-inspired hypercar

Mercedes-AMG One sets Nurburgring lap record twice in a row

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:14 pm Oct 06, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The Mercedes-AMG One has set a new fastest lap record for production cars at the Nurburgring, Germany. The hybrid supercar completed one lap around the Nordschleife in just six minutes and 29.090 seconds, surpassing the previous record by over five seconds. Interestingly, the prior record of 6:35.183 was also held by an AMG One model back in 2022.

Record holder

Maro Engel: The driver behind the feat

The record-breaking lap was driven by Maro Engel, a Mercedes DTM driver and brand ambassador. Notably, Engel was also the one who set the previous record on this 20.832km track. This achievement makes the Mercedes-AMG One, the first road car to break the 6:30-minute barrier around this challenging circuit.

Competition

AMG One's record followed by Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Following the AMG One's record is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit. This car completed a lap of the Nordschleife in six minutes and 43.300 seconds. However, the overall record for fastest lap around this circuit still belongs to the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo race car, which clocked an impressive time of just five minutes and 19.546 seconds.

Tech specs

A look at the technology behind AMG One's success

The AMG One is powered by a modified version of the 1.6-liter, V6 turbocharged engine from its Formula 1 car, supplemented with four electric motors, for a combined output of 1,063hp. The car incorporates advanced motorsport technologies such as carbon monocoque construction, active aerodynamics, as well as a pushrod chassis. It also flaunts the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with a hybrid-driven rear axle, and electrically-driven front axle with torque vectoring.

Winning formula

Record-breaking lap: A combination of technology and skill

The record-breaking lap was achieved using a car fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires, specifically developed for the AMG One. Mercedes-AMG selected the maximum camber values within the delivery tolerance for this record drive. Additionally, the "Race Plus" mode was activated to ensure highest possible aerodynamics, tighter chassis tuning, vehicle lowering by 37mm at front axle and 30mm at rear axle as well as full power from all motors.