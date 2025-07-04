97% of new cars in this country are fully electric

Norway has achieved a remarkable milestone in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, with EVs accounting for an astonishing 96.9% of all new car registrations in June. According to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (OFV), a total of 17,799 new electric cars were registered last month out of 18,376 new registrations. This is a significant jump from June 2024 when EVs accounted for only about 80% of all new registrations.

Market shift Massive decline in non-EV registrations The shift toward electric vehicles is also evident in the decline of non-EV registrations. In June 2025, only 577 new registrations were for vehicles without fully electric drive systems. This includes an 83.7% drop in plug-in hybrids and an 89.1% decline in other types of hybrids compared to June 2024. Over the year, hybrids lost their market share from a healthy 17% to just 2% now.

Decline Pure combustion engines also losing market presence The trend of shifting toward electric vehicles isn't limited to hybrids. Pure combustion engines are also losing their market presence in Norway. New diesel vehicles now account for just 0.8% of the market share, down from 2% a year ago. Likewise, new petrol vehicles make up only 0.3% of the market, compared to 1% in June 2024.

Market leaders Tesla Model Y was the most popular EV last month The Tesla Model Y has emerged as the most popular electric vehicle in Norway, with 5,004 new registrations in June. The vehicle accounted for an impressive 27.2% of all new registrations. It was followed by Toyota bZ4X and VW ID.4 with 825 and 714 units, respectively. Other popular models included BYD Sealion 7 (604), VW ID.3 (573), SKODA Enyaq (461), Volvo EX30 (433), VW ID.7 (428) and Volvo EX40 (384).