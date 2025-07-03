Top 5 EVs under ₹20L with over 300km range

Gone are the days when electric vehicles (EVs) were considered an unviable alternative to fossil-fuel cars, primarily due to range anxiety. Today, several EVs offer a claimed range of over 300km, making them a practical choice for long-distance travel. Here are the top five options in this category under ₹20 lakh.

Popular pick Tata Punch EV: ₹9.99-₹14.44 lakh Launched in January 2024, the Tata Punch EV became one of the most popular EVs of the year. It offers two battery pack options: a smaller 25kWh and a larger 35kWh variant with a claimed range of up to 421km. The variants are priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh in the Indian market.

Compact SUV Tata Nexon EV: ₹13.99-₹17.19 lakh Tata Nexon EV offers three battery pack options: 30kWh, 40.5kWh, and 45kWh. The 40.5kWh pack has a claimed range of 390km while the larger one offers an impressive 489km on a full charge. Prices for these variants range between ₹14.79 lakh to ₹16.99 lakh, making them top choices in the long-range EV segment.

First mover MG Windsor EV: ₹14-₹18.3 lakh The Windsor EV from MG is India's first electric vehicle to offer Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), a battery subscription plan, which significantly reduces its price. The car comes with two battery pack options, 38kWh and 52.9kWh, with claimed ranges of 332km and 449km, respectively. With the rental plan, prices range between ₹14 lakh and ₹18.3 lakh, making it the most considered EV on this list for those opting for this payment method.

Updated model Mahindra XUV400: ₹15.49-₹17.69 lakh The Mahindra XUV400 is due for an update, but still makes it to this list. It offers two battery pack options: a smaller 34.5kWh with a claimed range of 375km and a larger 39.4kWh option with an impressive range of up to 456km on a full charge. Prices for these variants range between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹17.69 lakh.