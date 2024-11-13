Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhojpuri cinema's top-paid star, Akshara Singh, has received a death threat demanding a ₹50L ransom.

Known for her roles in films like Satyamev Jayate and her hit music video Mere Dubale Piya, Singh promptly reported the threat to the police, who are now investigating.

This incident follows similar threats made against Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh gets death threat; ₹50L ransom demanded

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Bhojpuri actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh recently received a death threat call, with the caller demanding ₹50L as ransom. The incident took place on Monday night when Singh received threatening calls from two different numbers between 12:20-12:21am. The caller used abusive language and warned of potential harm if the ransom was not paid within two days.

Singh filed an FIR in Patna, police investigation underway

After receiving the threatening calls, Singh immediately approached the local police and filed an FIR. The officer in charge, Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, confirmed to MoneyControl that an official complaint had been filed by Singh over the extortion and threats to her life. "The situation is being investigated," he said. Authorities are now working to identify the accused to bring them to justice.

Singh's career in Bhojpuri cinema and political involvement

Singh, one of the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama Satyamev Jayate. She has also been a part of projects like Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dhadkan, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, and Tabadala. Notably, in November 2023, she joined election strategist Prashant Kishor's campaign 'Jan Suraaj' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh's popularity extends beyond cinema

Apart from her film career, Singh (31) has also become popular for her appearances in a number of music videos. Her latest song Mere Dubale Piya has become a hit, raking in over two million views on YouTube. This success further solidifies her position as a multi-talented star in the industry. Notably, Singh's case follows similar threat calls being made against Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.