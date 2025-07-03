Indian batters with hundreds in three consecutive Tests vs England

Shubman Gill scripted numerous records by scoring an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the second Test match between India and England . The Indian skipper batted with precision at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, and helped his team go past 300. His innings not only helped India post a strong total but also earned him a place in an exclusive list: Indians scoring hundreds in three consecutive Tests against England. Here is the full list.

#1 Mohammad Azharuddin in 1984-1985 Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scored centuries in each of his first three Test matches for India. This remarkable feat occurred during the 1984-85 home series against England, where he played a 110-run knock on his Test debut at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. He followed up that hundred with a 105-run knock in Chennai and 122 in Kanpur. While the Kanpur and Kolkata games were drawn, England won the Chennai affair.

#2 Dilip Vengsarkar in 1985-1986 The aforementioned Kanpur game also saw Dilip Vengsarkar play a 137-run knock. He continued his fine form in the away Test tour of England in 1986. The series opener at Lord's saw Vengsarkar hammer an unbeaten 126* in India's first innings. The number-four batter made another unbeaten hundred (102*) in the third innings of the following Leeds Test. Notably, India won both these games and eventually recorded their maiden Test series triumph in England by a 2-0 margin.

#3 Rahul Dravid in 2002 After recording scores worth 46 and 63 in the opening Test of the 2002 away series against England, Rahul Dravid made hundreds in each of the other three games. He played a 115-run knock (3rd innings) in the drawn affair in Nottingham. India recorded an innings win in the Leeds Test as Dravid made a brilliant 148 in the first innings. Dravid then made a historic double-hundred (217) in his only outing in the drawn affair at the Oval.

#4 Rahul Dravid in 2008-11 Dravid features twice on this list as his second streak started with the 2008 Mohali game, which ended in a draw. The Indian great scored a fine 136 in the first innings of that game. Dravid's next Test outing against England came in 2011. He made an unbeaten 103 in the second innings of the Lord's Test and followed it up with a 117 as an opener in Nottingham. However, India lost both these games.