By Mudit Dube 12:02 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story The Indian government has approved laptop and tablet imports for 2025, the Economic Times reported citing industry insiders. The decision comes with a mid-year review provision to avoid possible market shortages. The import approvals are applicable from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The move is part of an attempt to strike a balance between ensuring supply and encouraging domestic production.

The government is also looking at a 5% annual reduction in imports, which would be replaced with local manufacturing by the second half of 2025. This plan is aimed at pushing domestic production of laptops across all brands. If demand exceeds the approved inventory, more import approvals could be granted. If demand is less, local production targets could be tweaked accordingly.

In 2024, the government permitted free imports of laptops and tablets after plans for an import control through a licensing regime were deferred. However, brands were still required to seek import authorization as part of the government's plan to monitor imports and promote local manufacturing. An official told the ET that the government is taking a flexible approach, giving companies enough time to shift toward domestic production.

The government is also mulling security measures for imported laptops, PCs, and tablets. These possible regulations could be on the lines of those set for CCTV cameras from April 2025. The purpose of these measures is to ensure hardware components are sourced from trusted partners, thus protecting national security and preventing potential vulnerabilities.