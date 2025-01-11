IPO calendar: 3 companies to look out for next week
What's the story
The primary market is all set to witness three new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week.
This includes two from the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector.
Eight companies are also scheduled for listing. The upcoming IPOs mark a strong start for the year, with 28 firms planning to raise ₹46,000 crore already approved by SEBI.
IPO launch
Laxmi Dental to launch IPO this Monday
The first IPO of the week comes from Mumbai-based dental products company, Laxmi Dental. The company's public offering will open for subscription on Monday (January 13).
Through a combination of fresh equity issuance and an offer for sale (OFS), Laxmi Dental hopes to raise ₹698 crore.
The firm's shares will be listed on both the NSE and BSE platforms on January 20.
IPO details
Laxmi Dental's IPO structure and fund utilization plans
Laxmi Dental's IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹138 crore and an OFS of 1.3 crore shares, aggregating ₹560.06 crore.
The IPO's price band has been fixed at ₹407-₹428 per share.
The proceeds will be utilized for debt repayment by the company and select subsidiaries, funding capital expenditures for new machinery purchases, investing in subsidiary Bizdent Devices Pvt Ltd, and general corporate purposes.
SME IPOs
SME sector IPOs: Kabra Jewels and EMA Partners
In the SME sector, two IPOs will open for subscription next week.
The first one is from Kabra Jewels, which has an IPO price of ₹128 per share and will open on January 15.
This will be followed by EMA Partners's public offer, which will be open for bidding from January 17.
These upcoming offerings add to this year's robust primary market activity.