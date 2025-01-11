What's the story

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has predicted a slight weakening of India's economy in 2025.

Despite the possible weakening of India's economy, Georgieva expects global growth to remain steady this year. However, she also warned about potential regional disparities.

"The US is doing quite a bit better than we expected before, the EU is somewhat stalling, (and) India a little weaker," Georgieva stated.