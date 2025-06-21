Meta unveils new Oakley smart glasses starting at $400

Meta , the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled its latest smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley. The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn) model is priced at $499 and will be available for pre-order starting July 11. Other models featuring Meta's technology will start at $399 later this summer. The new range comes in five different frame and lens combinations from Oakley, all of which can be fitted with prescription lenses for an additional cost.

Tech specs These glasses can answer your questions in real-time The Oakley Meta HSTN model comes with dual front-facing cameras, open-ear speakers, and microphones integrated into the frame—similar to the existing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Once paired with a smartphone, users can listen to music or podcasts, make calls, or interact with Meta AI through these glasses. The onboard cameras and microphones also allow Meta AI to answer questions about what someone is seeing in real-time and even translate languages on the go.

Performance Up to 48 hours of usage on a single charge The Oakley Meta HSTN model boasts an IPX4 water resistance rating and double the battery life of its predecessor, the Meta Ray-Bans. It can last up to eight hours on a single charge, with a charging case that extends usage up to 48 hours. The onboard cameras have also been upgraded to shoot in 3K video resolution, a significant improvement from the previous model's 1080p capability.