David Price set a record when he signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox, marking the highest average annual value for a pitcher at $31 million.

His impressive 2016 season saw him lead the AL with 230 innings pitched and 227 hits allowed.

Meanwhile, the top five MLB pitchers with the largest contracts include Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Yoshinobo Yamamoto.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2015, ace pitcher David Price signed the then-largest contract for a pticher with the Boston Red Sox (Image credit: X/@MLB)

#ThisDayThatYear: David Price inks then-largest MLB pitcher deal ever

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:00 am Dec 01, 202410:00 am

What's the story On December 01, 2015, the Boston Red Sox made headlines by signing ace pitcher David Price to a record-setting seven-year, $217 million contract. This monumental deal marked the largest-ever agreement for an MLB pitcher at the time, underscoring Price's elite status and Boston's determination to fortify their pitching rotation. The signing sent shockwaves through the baseball world. Here's more about the same.

Contract details

David Price agrees to 7-year, $217 million deal with Boston

Price signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox, setting a new record for the highest average annual value for a pitcher at $31 million. Price's contract included an opt-out clause after three years with no deferred money. His yearly payouts were $30 million for the first three years, $31 million in year four, and $32 million in the final three years.

2016 season - Price

Pitcher's 2015 season recap

After winning his debut game for Boston and starting with an 8-6 record and a 4.64 ERA in his first 18 games, he finished the season with a 17-9 record and a 3.99 ERA. Price led the AL with 230 innings pitched and 227 hits allowed while striking out 228 batters. He was the first pitcher since Chris Carpenter (2010) to start 35 games.

Largest contracts

Top five largest MLB pitcher contracts

The top five MLB pitchers with the largest contracts are Shohei Ohtani, with the Dodgers for $700 million over 10 years. Max Scherzer, joining Texas for $130 million over 3 years. Justin Verlander, secured $86.67 million over 2 years with Houston. Gerrit Cole, with $324 million over 9 years with the Yankees; and Yoshinobo Yamamoto, with the Dodgers for $325 million over 12 years.