Riyan Parag set to return from injury, will captain Assam
What's the story
Indian cricketer Riyan Parag is gearing up for his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury. He is set to lead Assam in their last Ranji Trophy league match against Saurashtra.
The 23-year-old has been sitting out since October 2024, after suffering an injury during India's 3rd T20I against Bangladesh.
The setback required surgery and kept him out of several major cricket events.
Career impact
Parag's injury led to missed opportunities
Parag's injury saw him miss out on India's high-profile T20I series against South Africa and England.
He was also ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy squad, further delaying his return to international cricket.
Despite these setbacks, the upcoming Ranji Trophy match gives Parag an opportunity to regain his fitness. This will also boost Assam's domestic campaign.
Career progression
Domestic success paved way for international recognition
Parag made a mark in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season, where he scored 378 runs from six innings at an average of 75.60 and strike-rate of 113.85. This helped him seal his spot for the the series against Zimbabwe last year.
Currently, Assam are languishing at the bottom of Elite Group D, making Parag's return a much-needed boost for the team.
Future prospects
Another opportunity for Parag
Known for his explosive batting and useful spin-bowling, Parag will look to inspire his side in their difficult campaign.
His Ranji Trophy return could well be an opportunity for him to earn another call-up to the Indian team.
As he shoulders the responsibility of captaining Assam, all eyes will be on this young all-rounder's journey back to peak form.