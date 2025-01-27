What's the story

Indian cricketer Riyan Parag is gearing up for his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury. He is set to lead Assam in their last Ranji Trophy league match against Saurashtra.

The 23-year-old has been sitting out since October 2024, after suffering an injury during India's 3rd T20I against Bangladesh.

The setback required surgery and kept him out of several major cricket events.