BCB to sue Durbar Rajshahi over non-payment of players: Details
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take legal action against Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Durbar Rajshahi, for not meeting payment deadlines for overseas players and hotel expenses.
Iftekhar Rahman, BCB's media committee chairman, confirmed the development on Sunday.
He said the board was frustrated with the franchise, adding that they had been given ample opportunities but had now "crossed all limits."
Unpaid players withdraw from match, creating BPL history
The matter escalated over the weekend when unpaid Rajshahi players pulled out of a game against Rangpur Riders in Mirpur.
In an unprecedented move, this forced the BPL governing council to allow Rajshahi to field a team sans any overseas players, a first in the competition's history.
Rahman described this incident as "the lowest point" of the current BPL season.
BCB's legal action aims to protect BPL's reputation
Rahman stressed the need for legal action to safeguard the reputation of the BPL.
He said all matters, including check dishonor and other breaches of contract by Durbar Rajshahi, will be included in their lawsuit.
"The board has given them enough chances. But they have crossed all limits," Rahman told The Daily Star.
Rajshahi's captain shares experience of playing without overseas players
Despite the challenges, Rajshahi's captain Taskin Ahmed led his team to a surprising two-run victory over table-toppers Rangpur.
Post-match, he shared his experience of leading a team without any foreign players.
"It was certainly a new experience," Taskin said. "We really felt bad playing without the foreign players."
He also confirmed that some payment was made to local players on Sunday.