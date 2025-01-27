What's the story

Star Afghanistan all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, has been adjudged the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024. The 24-year-old had a phenomenal 2024, especially in ODIs.

His right-arm seam-bowling and handy batting skills played a key role in Afghanistan's success last year.

He averaged over 50 with the bat and took the second-most wickets for Afghanistan in ODIs in 2024.