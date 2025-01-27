Azmatullah Omarzai named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year
What's the story
Star Afghanistan all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, has been adjudged the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024. The 24-year-old had a phenomenal 2024, especially in ODIs.
His right-arm seam-bowling and handy batting skills played a key role in Afghanistan's success last year.
He averaged over 50 with the bat and took the second-most wickets for Afghanistan in ODIs in 2024.
Consistent performer
Stellar performance in ODIs and T20Is
As mentioned, Omarzai ended 2024 as Afghanistan's second-highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in ODIs.
His individual brilliance was instrumental in Afghanistan's four consecutive ODI series victories - against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.
Apart from his ODI success, Omarzai also enjoyed a stellar year in T20 Internationals and franchise cricket.
Record breaker
Impressive ODI record in 2024
Omarzai's ODI record for 2024 reads 417 runs and 17 wickets from a mere 14 matches. He scored at an average of over 52, and picked his wickets at just over 20 apiece.
His top performances include an unbeaten knock of nearly a century-and-a-half against Sri Lanka, and a quickfire half-century off just 50 deliveries against South Africa.
Match winner
Omarzai's series-defining performance against Bangladesh
Omarzai's most memorable performance came in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in Sharjah.
With the series at stake, he delivered an economical bowling spell and a death-overs masterclass.
He then steered Afghanistan to victory with a solid batting display. He struck the winning runs with a maximum to finish unbeaten on 70 off 77 balls. This performance sealed both the match and series for his team.