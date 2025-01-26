Beth Mooney owns third-most WT20I runs against England: Stats
What's the story
Australian women's team's star opener Beth Mooney has continued his golden run in the WT20I format.
In the recent series against England, she recorded scores worth 75, 44, and 94* as the Aussies recorded a 3-0 clean sweep.
The final match in Adelaide marked the ninth occasion of Mooney batting through all 20 overs for Australia.
Here we decode his stellar WT20I stats against England.
Stats
Third-most runs against England
In 18 matches against England, Mooney has slammed 747 runs at a staggering average of 57.46. This includes a total of seven fifties and a ton. Her strike rate reads 136.06.
As per ESPNcricinfo, only Mooney's compatriot Meg Lanning (987) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (764) own more runs against the opposition.
Mooney's tally of eight 50-plus WT0I scores against England is the most for a batter.
DYK
Three scores of 80-plus
Mooney is the only batter with three scores of 80 or more against England in WT20Is.
She recorded scores worth 86* and 117* in the 2017 home series besides the 94* in the recent Adelaide game.
Lanning (2) is the only other batter with multiple such scores.
Meanwhile, Lanning is also the only other centurion against England in WT20Is, having scored 133* in the 2019 Chelmsford match.
Information
Sensational at home
Mooney has batted eight times against England in home WT20Is and breached the 50-run mark six times. She has scored 548 runs in this regard at an astronomical average of 109.60 (SR: 147.31). No other batter even owns 300 WT20I runs against the Brits at home.
Career
Here are her WT20I numbers
Mooney's 94* took her tally to 3,215 runs across 109 matches in Women's T20Is. She averages 41.21 with the help of 25 fifties and two tons.
India (908) are the only other opposition who have conceeded 500-plus WT20I runs against Mooney.
1,593 of her runs have come at home at an even greater average of 45.51.
Batting consistency
Mooney's impressive record in the format
Mooney's consistency is especially impressive considering the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, a format that often demands risk-taking from the get-go.
She has never been dismissed in the 20th over while batting first, and only twice in the 19th.
This consistency also translates to her role as an opener where she has ended up not out at the end of a chase 14 times.
Team performance
Australia's winning streak and England's struggles
Australia's win against England was their sixth consecutive in this series.
Meanwhile, England have been reeling with a series of losses and will have their last opportunity to avoid a clean sweep in the next week's Test match.
Despite having all the resources and support, England have found it difficult to match up against an Australian side that is currently outshining them.