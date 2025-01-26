What's the story

Australian women's team's star opener Beth Mooney has continued his golden run in the WT20I format.

In the recent series against England, she recorded scores worth 75, 44, and 94* as the Aussies recorded a 3-0 clean sweep.

The final match in Adelaide marked the ninth occasion of Mooney batting through all 20 overs for Australia.

Here we decode his stellar WT20I stats against England.