What's the story

Gerhard Erasmus, the 29-year-old captain of Namibia's cricket team, has been awarded the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

The prestigious award is in recognition of his consistent performance in both One Day International (ODI) and T20 International cricket over the year.

Erasmus's leadership proved to be the key to Namibia's success, especially in their middle order batting lineup.