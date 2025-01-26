Gerhard Erasmus named ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year
What's the story
Gerhard Erasmus, the 29-year-old captain of Namibia's cricket team, has been awarded the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year for 2024.
The prestigious award is in recognition of his consistent performance in both One Day International (ODI) and T20 International cricket over the year.
Erasmus's leadership proved to be the key to Namibia's success, especially in their middle order batting lineup.
World Cup exploits
Erasmus's impressive performance in T20 World Cup
Erasmus's skills weren't just restricted to his batting. He also proved to be a potent bowler with his steady off-breaks, beginning 2024 with a five-wicket haul against Nepal in Kirtipur and consistently picking up crucial wickets throughout the year.
His individual performance for Namibia at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was also commendable, scoring a crucial half-century against Scotland and playing a key role in their super over victory against Oman.
Resilience displayed
Erasmus's resilience against top-tier teams
Erasmus proved his mettle against world-class teams in a tough game against Australia.
Despite Namibia's crushing defeat, he was one of the two players to score in double digits with an impressive 36 runs off 43 balls.
The innings highlighted his capability to perform at the highest level of international cricket and further established him as a force to reckon with on the world stage.
Stellar statistics
Erasmus's remarkable 2024 cricket record
Erasmus ended 2024 with a stellar record in ODIs and T20Is.
In the 50-over format, he scored 364 runs at an average of 33.09 and picked up 18 wickets at an average of 22.38 in his 12 matches.
In T20Is, he had nearly similar numbers with 363 runs at an average of exactly 33 and another 18 wickets but at a cheaper average of just over 13 runs each in 13 matches.