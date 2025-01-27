Pathum Nissanka likely to miss 1st Test against Australia: Details
What's the story
Sri Lankan cricketer Pathum Nissanka is likely to miss the upcoming first Test against Australia in Galle, starting January 29.
The development comes after he suffered a groin strain during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand earlier this month.
Nissanka, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Colombo, has not yet joined his teammates in Galle for the match preparations.
Recovery prospects
Team management hopeful for Nissanka's return
Notably, the Sri Lankan team management is still hopeful of Nissanka's recovery for the Australia series. They are hoping he will be fit to play in the 2nd Test, which starts on February 6.
Team manager Mahinda Halangoda, on January 27, told ESPNcricinfo, as the team looks forward to Nissanka's return on the field.
Squad update
Other players recover from injuries
Despite Nissanka's absence, the other 17 players in Sri Lanka's Test squad are likely to be available for selection.
This includes captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, who recently recovered from injuries sustained in domestic matches.
Halangoda confirmed their availability, saying the duo has traveled with the side to Galle.
Replacement prospects
Replacement options for Nissanka
With Nissanka missing out, Sri Lanka now have the task of finding a second opening batter along with Dimuth Karunaratne.
The team has two replacements in the form of Oshada Fernando, who has opened in 19 innings, and Lahiru Udara, a specialist opening batter at the domestic level.
Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is another possible candidate for the same.
SL's squad for Australia series
Here’s the Sri Lanka Test Squad ready to take on the Warne-Murali Test Series 2025 at the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium!— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 24, 2025
Let’s rally behind our lions as they gear up for this epic battle! #SLvsAUS #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/Zst8FR9XdH