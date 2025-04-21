Besiroglu said the company's "immediate focus is indeed on white-collar work" rather than manual labor jobs that can be replaced by robots.

Mechanize plans to provide the data, evaluations, and digital environments needed to automate workers across sectors.

He even calculated his start-up's market size by aggregating all wages paid to humans.

"The market potential here is absurdly large: workers in the US are paid around $18 trillion per year in aggregate," he wrote on X.