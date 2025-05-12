What's the story

In today's digital age, screens have become an inseparable part of our day-to-day lives.

However, excessive screen time, particularly before bed, can throw your sleep patterns out of whack.

A nighttime digital detox can do the trick and improve your sleep quality by cutting down on blue light exposure and mental stimulation from the devices.

Here are five practical ways to introduce a digital detox into your nightly routine for better sleep.