The trailer launch for Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' has been delayed to ensure it meets top-notch cinema standards, according to producer Dil Raju.

The event, set to be attended by renowned director SS Rajamouli, is eagerly awaited by fans.

The film, directed by Shanmugam Shankar and featuring Charan in dual roles, is slated for release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

'Game Changer' trailer launch is now set for Thursday evening

Know what delayed Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' trailer launch

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:49 am Jan 02, 202510:49 am

What's the story The much-awaited trailer launch of Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer, was reportedly rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday evening (January 2) at 5:04pm. The postponement was required due to an unforeseen "professional emergency meeting" that Charan had to attend with his close associates. Although he had approved the trailer cut last week and completed all censor formalities, the actor conveyed his unavailability for the Wednesday event.

Producer Dil Raju assured fans of a high-quality trailer

At a fan event in Vijayawada, producer Dil Raju spoke about the delay in the trailer's release. He assured fans that the postponement was to ensure the trailer meets the highest standards and redefines expectations in Indian cinema. "I have the trailer on my phone, but we are working on making an even better version," he said, emphasizing their commitment to delivering a visually stunning experience that will heighten anticipation for Game Changer.

'Game Changer' trailer launch to be graced by SS Rajamouli

The trailer launch event of Game Changer will be graced by acclaimed director SS Rajamouli as the chief guest of honor. The filmmaker, who shares a close bond with Charan after working on two films—Magadheera and RRR—said he couldn't wait to support the actor's film during this time. This announcement has added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly-anticipated event.

'Game Changer' set to release on January 10, 2025

Directed by Shanmugam Shankar, Game Changer is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025. The film sees Charan in double roles as a sincere bureaucrat and an inspiring social reformer. He is accompanied by Kiara Advani in a key role, with SJ Suryah, Anjali, and Srikanth completing the star cast. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.