Ananya Panday doesn't want to 'waste' her 'privilege'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, recently opened up about her privileged background.
In an interview with the Times of India, she admitted being aware of her advantages and expressed a desire not to waste them.
"I've always been the kind of person to acknowledge my privilege...I know that there are probably people out there who are more talented, better looking, and more hardworking than I am."
Career aspirations
'I've taken the shame out of being privileged'
Panday further added, "But now I've got this opportunity, and I don't want to waste it, as this has also been my dream since I was a child."
She opened up about her dad Chunky Panday, saying she's proud to be his daughter.
"I've taken the shame out of being privileged, and I look at it with a sense of pride."
Legacy
Panday's proud of her father's journey
Panday spoke about her father's journey from being a doctor's son to becoming an actor.
She said, "My father was a child of two doctors, and his dream was to become an actor; he became one."
"He worked for 40-plus years, and if I can carry forward his legacy and make him proud, it will be a very big achievement for me."
Career progression
Panday's upcoming projects
Panday will be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera... opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is set to release on February 13, 2026.
She will also lead the Vivek Soni directorial Chand Mera Dil alongside co-star Lakshya.
Her last appearance was in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.