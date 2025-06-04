What's the story

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, recently opened up about her privileged background.

In an interview with the Times of India, she admitted being aware of her advantages and expressed a desire not to waste them.

"I've always been the kind of person to acknowledge my privilege...I know that there are probably people out there who are more talented, better looking, and more hardworking than I am."