Kanwar yatra: Delhi traffic remains choked for 2 days

The ongoing Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage has caused massive traffic snarls across Delhi . The situation worsened as the yatra neared its end, with a surge in dak kanwars—devotees who travel in relay teams—and decorated trucks blocking major roads. Per TOI, traffic had been crawling in several parts of the city for two days, affecting commuters traveling within Delhi and to nearby cities.

Traffic disruption Commuters stuck in traffic for over an hour The DND Flyway, Ashram flyover, and parts of Ring Road were choked for most of the day on Monday. Commuters in areas like Moolchand and Defence Colony faced severe delays due to slow-moving kanwar groups blocking roads. One commuter said they were stuck in Defence Colony for over an hour due to no accidents or breakdowns, but just slow-moving kanwar groups.

Traffic management Officials expect situation to improve by Wednesday To tackle the disruption, Delhi Traffic Police had imposed restrictions and diversions on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy vehicles were diverted to longer routes such as Yamuna Marg and Raj Niwas Marg. Despite these efforts, traffic continued to crawl due to the large number of kanwariyas. Officials expect traffic conditions will gradually improve by Wednesday as the Kanwar Yatra concludes.