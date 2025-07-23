Kanwar yatra: Delhi traffic remains choked for 2 days
The ongoing Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage has caused massive traffic snarls across Delhi. The situation worsened as the yatra neared its end, with a surge in dak kanwars—devotees who travel in relay teams—and decorated trucks blocking major roads. Per TOI, traffic had been crawling in several parts of the city for two days, affecting commuters traveling within Delhi and to nearby cities.
Commuters stuck in traffic for over an hour
The DND Flyway, Ashram flyover, and parts of Ring Road were choked for most of the day on Monday. Commuters in areas like Moolchand and Defence Colony faced severe delays due to slow-moving kanwar groups blocking roads. One commuter said they were stuck in Defence Colony for over an hour due to no accidents or breakdowns, but just slow-moving kanwar groups.
Officials expect situation to improve by Wednesday
To tackle the disruption, Delhi Traffic Police had imposed restrictions and diversions on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy vehicles were diverted to longer routes such as Yamuna Marg and Raj Niwas Marg. Despite these efforts, traffic continued to crawl due to the large number of kanwariyas. Officials expect traffic conditions will gradually improve by Wednesday as the Kanwar Yatra concludes.
Residents voice concerns over noise pollution, road blockages
The Kanwar Yatra started on July 11. For the yatra, over 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed, and lanes were dedicated for kanwariyas. Yet, many still breach them, according to residents, who claim that kanwariyas on foot and in vehicles equipped with boom boxes and disco lights are frequently seen traveling across the zone designated for general traffic. Emergency vehicles have also been affected by the traffic snarls caused by the pilgrimage processions.