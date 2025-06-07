Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he won't play FIFA Club World Cup
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will not be participating in this month's FIFA Club World Cup.
The Portugal captain made the announcement after turning down offers from teams taking part in the tournament.
The 40-year-old's contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of June.
Here are further details on the same.
Clarification
'Some teams reached out to me with offers'
FIFA president Gianni Infantino had suggested Ronaldo could join a team in the Club World Cup, after Al-Nassr failed to qualify.
However, Ronaldo has now confirmed he won't be taking part in the tournament.
"I will not be at the Club World Cup," he said, as per BBC, adding that while some teams reached out to him with offers that made sense, others did not.
"Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything. You can't catch every ball."
Speculation
Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr set to expire
Following Al-Nassr's final league game of the season in May, Ronaldo had posted on social media that "the chapter is over." This led to speculation about a possible transfer.
However, sources told BBC that Al-Nassr are confident of extending Ronaldo's contract.
Speaking before Portugal's Nations League final against Spain on Sunday, Ronaldo said his decision was "almost final."
Performance
Ronaldo owns 99 goals for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after leaving Manchester United. He has since scored an impressive 99 goals in 111 appearances for the club, including 35 goals last season alone.
74 of his 99 goals for Al-Nassr have come in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo, who won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot award for the 2nd successive season, saw his side finish third in the 2024/25 season.
800
Ronaldo owns 800 goals in club career football
Recently, Ronaldo etched his name in history books, reaching a milestone of 800 career club goals while scoring for Al-Nassr in the final matchweek of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season.
Apart from his 800 goals in club football from 1,062 appearances, Ronaldo has also made his presence felt with a tally of 220 assists. 201 of his 220 assists have come in European club football.
Information
Ronaldo sends Portugal into UEFA Nations League final
Ronaldo's goal helped Portugal defeat Germany 2-1 in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. Despite Germany taking the lead early in the second half with Florian Wirtz's stunning goal, Portugal made a strong comeback. Ronaldo's 137th international goal for Portugal was the winner.