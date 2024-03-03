Next Article

Centre, Maharashtra government expand PM Suryoday Yojana with Solar2EV project

By Pradnesh Naik 04:12 pm Mar 03, 202404:12 pm

What's the story The Centre and the government of Maharashtra have launched a pilot project called "Solar2EV Project for Social Justice" to extend the reach of the "PM Suryodaya Yojana." This joint effort between the Maharashtra Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance and the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aims to register an additional two lakh electric vehicles by the end of 2025. The project aims to install one crore rooftop solar panels in the state.

EV registration targets

Aggregator model to achieve EV registration targets

The Solar2EV project intends to register one lakh electric two-wheelers, 70,000 electric three-wheelers, and 30,000 passenger EVs by the end of 2025 through an aggregator model. This approach involves partnering with last-mile logistics, mobility service providers, and non-banking financial corporations to support ongoing schemes. The central ministry will use its Rs. 14,500 crore budget (allocated for all states) in this initiative.

Finances

Stakeholder meeting discusses EV funding for charging stations

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale led a stakeholder meeting to discuss funding options for EV charging stations last week. Athawale mentioned that the Maharashtra government had proposed financing these vehicles from its state budget through its five corporations. The Centre has requested that these corporations identify and share the total demand for vehicles with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), potentially leading to government-corporate rate offers for purchases.

Benefits

Solar2EV project to benefit disadvantaged youth, people with disabilities

Athawale emphasized that disadvantaged youth and people with disabilities could benefit from the Solar2EV Project for Social Justice. Battery swapping stations, EV dealerships, and electric two- and three-wheelers could be funded by the state, he said. He added, "Disadvantaged groups can become large consumers of EVs and solar energy systems, aided by India's green energy transition push and the government's Rs. 10,000 crore support for solar subsidies."

Support for initiative

Stakeholders welcome Solar2EV project

Battery manufacturers, solar industry representatives, and EV companies attended the stakeholder meeting, expressing support for the Solar2EV project. Reliance New Energy and Adani Solar stressed that the Centre and the state working together with an aggregator model would result in better utilization of government resources. This collaboration would create more opportunities to integrate electric two- and three-wheelers with solar power and EVs with home charging.