Married man strangles live-in partner, chops body into 40 pieces
In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Jharkhand man has been arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering his live-in partner of two years. The gruesome crime took place in a forest near Jordag village in Khunti district. The incident came to light on November 24 when human remains were found by a stray dog.
Victim unaware of Bhengra's secret marriage
Bhengra, a butcher by profession, had been living with the victim in Tamil Nadu for two years. He secretly married another woman during a return trip to Jharkhand, before reuniting with his unsuspecting partner. Unaware of Bhengra's marital status, the victim expressed her desire to relocate back to Khunti with him.
Bhengra's brutal crime scene unearthed in Khunti
Upon reaching Khunti on November 8, Bhengra lured the victim to a forest near his home on false pretenses. Inspector Ashok Singh said, "Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait." "He returned with sharp weapons and strangled her with her dupatta after raping her. He then cut the body into 40 to 50 pieces and left for his home to live with his wife," Singh said.
Victim's belongings lead to identification and arrest
After they found human remains, police recovered a few body parts from the crime scene. They also recovered a bag containing the victim's belongings, including her Aadhaar card, from the site. The victim's mother identified these as her daughter's belongings, which helped in Bhengra's arrest. "The mother suspected the man behind the crime who after being arrested by the police admitted to chopping the woman into pieces," Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.