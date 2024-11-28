Summarize Simplifying... In short A butcher named Bhengra, secretly married to another woman, brutally murdered his live-in partner in Khunti, India.

He lured her into a forest, strangled her, and dismembered her body into 40 pieces.

The victim's belongings, including her Aadhaar card found at the crime scene, led to Bhengra's identification and subsequent arrest. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place in Jharkhand's Khunti district

Married man strangles live-in partner, chops body into 40 pieces

By Chanshimla Varah 01:09 pm Nov 28, 202401:09 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Jharkhand man has been arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering his live-in partner of two years. The gruesome crime took place in a forest near Jordag village in Khunti district. The incident came to light on November 24 when human remains were found by a stray dog.

Deception uncovered

Victim unaware of Bhengra's secret marriage

Bhengra, a butcher by profession, had been living with the victim in Tamil Nadu for two years. He secretly married another woman during a return trip to Jharkhand, before reuniting with his unsuspecting partner. Unaware of Bhengra's marital status, the victim expressed her desire to relocate back to Khunti with him.

Murder details

Bhengra's brutal crime scene unearthed in Khunti

Upon reaching Khunti on November 8, Bhengra lured the victim to a forest near his home on false pretenses. Inspector Ashok Singh said, "Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait." "He returned with sharp weapons and strangled her with her dupatta after raping her. He then cut the body into 40 to 50 pieces and left for his home to live with his wife," Singh said.

Investigation progress

Victim's belongings lead to identification and arrest

After they found human remains, police recovered a few body parts from the crime scene. They also recovered a bag containing the victim's belongings, including her Aadhaar card, from the site. The victim's mother identified these as her daughter's belongings, which helped in Bhengra's arrest. "The mother suspected the man behind the crime who after being arrested by the police admitted to chopping the woman into pieces," Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.