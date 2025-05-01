What's the story

The horror-comedy film The Bhootnii, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, is headlined by Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Sanjay Dutt (also the producer).

Deeply and painfully unfunny, it's a series of bland jokes one after the other, and leaves you massively disappointed, especially because the genre is so ripe with possibilities.

With an insipid screenplay, The Bhootnii truly tests your patience.