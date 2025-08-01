'Accept possibility of...losing': Hong Kong actor opens up about cancer
What's the story
Hong Kong actor Will Or Wai-lam (33) recently opened up about his stage four lung adenocarcinoma diagnosis. Despite the grim prognosis, he remains optimistic and sees humor as an essential part of his journey. In a live Instagram session, he said, "I should have a laugh and not always be in a crying mood." "I am experiencing this episode in a very loving environment."
Treatment details
It's the best-case scenario: Will
Will revealed, "My doctor has described it as a best-case scenario." "Meaning I can manage the illness with targeted therapy drugs and do not have to undergo any extra treatments. I feel very blessed." "I will work hard to win the battle, but I will also accept the possibility of losing. It is by accepting the possibility of losing that I become fearless."
Career disruption
Will revealed his diagnosis on social media
On Wednesday, Will announced his diagnosis on social media, revealing that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung adenocarcinoma in May. The news forced him to withdraw from what was supposed to be his debut stage production. Despite this setback, he remains determined to fight the disease and maintain a positive outlook.