'Surabhila Sundara Swapnam' on SunNXT: What is the film about Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

"Surabhila Sundara Swapnam," a Malayalam drama from Tony Mathew, dropped on August 1, 2025.

The story follows an everyday guy trying to buy land while juggling life with his wife and friends in a close-knit Kerala town.

Starring Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, and Dayyana Hameed.