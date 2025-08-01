Next Article
'Surabhila Sundara Swapnam' on SunNXT: What is the film about
"Surabhila Sundara Swapnam," a Malayalam drama from Tony Mathew, dropped on August 1, 2025.
The story follows an everyday guy trying to buy land while juggling life with his wife and friends in a close-knit Kerala town.
Starring Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, and Dayyana Hameed.
Where to watch
You can catch the film right at home—it premiered directly on SunNXT.
It joins other SunNXT exclusives like "Garudan" and the Telugu film "Jinn - The Pet."
More about the film
The movie also features Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, and Stebin.
With Justin Joseph's cinematography and music by Electronic Kili & Deepak Ravi, it's produced by Sumith Sukumaran under Fantasy Frames.