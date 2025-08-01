Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' heads to OTT
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the Telugu period action film starring Pawan Kalyan, quickly sparked mixed reactions.
Originally set for an August 22 streaming debut, word is the Amazon Prime Video release might be bumped up to August 15.
The story unfolds in the Mughal era and also features Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol.
Where and when to watch the film
Amazon Prime Video has picked up the streaming rights, so that's where you'll catch it online—possibly as soon as Independence Day.
Meanwhile, it's still showing in theaters with upgraded visual effects after some early CGI complaints.
Film packs over 4,400 VFX shots
Directed by one of the film's directors, Jyothi Krishna, this movie packs over 4,400 VFX shots and managed to cross ₹100cr in just four days—even with critics divided on the final result.