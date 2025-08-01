Update now! Apple fixes vulnerability that could cause data theft

The CVE-2025-6558 flaw affects several browsers, including Chrome , where it was identified as a zero-day vulnerability. Google's Threat Analysis Group first discovered this issue in June, and the Google Chrome team patched it in July. To avoid potential security issues, Apple users are advised to update their devices to the latest software version as soon as possible.

Update guidance

How to install the latest iOS update

The latest iOS 18.6 update is compatible with all iPhones running an iOS 18 version, from the iPhone XS to the latest iPhone 16 series. However, older devices that don't support these new versions are advised to upgrade to a newer model that supports the latest software. This will help them avoid security vulnerabilities like CVE-2025-6558 in the future.