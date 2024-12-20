Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket star Ashwin has retired from international cricket but will continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Ashwin's retirement day call log features Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev

By Parth Dhall 01:56 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story The legendary Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given a sneak peek into his call log from the day of his international retirement. The screenshot showed that cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev called Ashwin after he announced his retirement on December 18. Ashwin shared the same on X, saying he couldn't believe he received calls from such esteemed personalities of Indian cricket.

Ashwin's retirement and future cricket plans

Ashwin announced his retirement after the 3rd Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, which ended in a draw. Despite his mid-series retirement, Ashwin assured fans that he will continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He explained, "I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done; I think Ashwin the Indian cricketer has probably called it time."

Tendulkar, Kapil Dev's calls mark end of Ashwin's career

On his retirement day, Ashwin had a FaceTime call from Tendulkar and a WhatsApp call from Kapil. These interactions added a poignant note to the end of his illustrious career. Tendulkar and Ashwin had a special bond as they were teammates during the early 2010s. They were also part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad. Notably, Ashwin took seven wickets in Tendulkar's farewell Test match, against the West Indies in Mumbai in 2013.

Ashwin's post on X

Kapil Dev expresses regret over Ashwin's retirement

On the other hand, Kapil Dev recently stated that he was surprised and disappointed by Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket. India's World Cup-winning skipper feels Ashwin deserved a more befitting farewell. "I was shocked by how one of India's greatest cricketers chose to leave the game," Kapil said, adding he saw a sense of sadness on Ashwin's face during his announcement.

Ashwin's legacy in Indian cricket

Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket. He bowed out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests, the second-most for India. Notably, Ashwin is one of only three men with the double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin has scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test as many as four times.