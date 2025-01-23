Michael Clarke inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
What's the story
Former Australian World Cup-winning captain, Michael Clarke, has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.
The prestigious ceremony was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (January 23).
Notably, at the age of 43, Clarke becomes the 64th cricketer to be honored with the induction.
Additionally, his induction is a part of a larger recognition process which will see two more members inducted later this season.
Career highlights
Clarke's illustrious career and leadership
Clarke's international cricket career lasted 12 years, during which he featured in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is.
Notably, he amassed more than 17,000 runs across his impressive 12-year international career.
As a captain, he captained Australia in 47 Tests including a memorable Ashes series win in 2013-14 and an ODI World Cup win at home in 2015.
Additionally, his leadership skills also guided the Ausisies to several other crucial victories.
Performance record
Clarke's remarkable batting and bowling achievements
Clarke's Test debut was a memorable one, as he smashed a brilliant 151 against India in Bengaluru.
Notably, he then went on to score 28 Test centuries, the sixth-most for Australia.
Meanwhile, his memorable scores include a triple century at SCG against India, and an emotional century against India in Adelaide after Phillip Hughes's death.
Further, he also contributed with the ball when his left-arm spin bowling skills helped Australia retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008.
Emotional response
Clarke expresses gratitude for Hall of Fame induction
Upon his induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, Clarke was nothing but grateful.
He said, "To be able to sit along so many wonderful players, idols, role models growing up as a kid and looking up to is something I'm honored by."
Additionally, he also spoke about his journey in cricket from a young age and how it remains an integral part of his life even after retirement.
Chairman's tribute
Hall of Fame chairman lauds Clarke's career
Hall of Fame chairman Peter King paid tribute to Clarke at the induction ceremony.
He emphasized that "Michael's extraordinary first-class playing career started at just 17 at the SCG - the place where many of his highlights occurred, including a Test triple century against India in 2012."
Furthermore, King added that "Michael's career will forever be remembered fondly by the Australian public and his standing held alongside those at the upper echelon of our game."
Career stats
A look at Clarke's international career
The former World Cup-winning captain enjoyed an impressive international career across formats.
Meanwhile, he featured in 115 Tests racking up 8,643 runs at an average of 49.10, (highest score of 329*). He also owns 28 tons and 27 fifties.
In ODIs, Clarke amassed 7,981 runs (245 matches) while averaging 44.58. He also owns eight hundreds and 58 fifties, (high score of 130 vs India).
In T20Is, he scored 488 runs in 34 matches.