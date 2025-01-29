Virat Kohli enjoys this dish with his Delhi teammates: Details
Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has gone back to his roots for a practice session with the Delhi Ranji Trophy team.
It will be his first game in the tournament since November 2012.
The session was held at Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Meanwhile, his return was awaited by all 18 members of the Delhi squad.
As per a report in PTI, after the training session, Kohli relished 'kadhi chawal' with his teammates skipping his favourite 'chole-poori'.
Guidance
DDCA had ordered 'chhole-poori' for Kohli
Kohli also took some time out and spoke to the team, stating, "Delhiwaale ho, dum dikhao. Shuruat accha kiya phir thande padh gaye. Positive khelo jaise Delhiwaale khelte hain."
"Woh badlaa nahi hain. Usko chhole-poori pasand the aur humne mangaake rakhha thaa. Usne bola chole puri nahi khawoonga" a senior DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) official told PTI regarding Kohli's humble nature.
Training influence
Kohli's impact on Delhi team and coaches
Kohli's presence at the home ground for nearly three hours left everyone spellbound.
Young players and seasoned coaches like Sarandeep Singh and Bantu Singh were allured by him.
However, Kohli seemed most at ease with his former U-19 coach, Mahesh Bhati, now the team's administrative manager.
His arrival tripled the usual attendance for Ranji Trophy matches, proving his dominance in domestic cricket.
Practice session
Kohli's training routine and interaction with team
Kohli's training routine saw him warm-up for 35 minutes before the final game against Railways, the longest warm-up session for the senior team.
He also played a 15-minute game of football and did some sprints.
At net practice, Kohli spent almost an hour sharpening his skills. He faced left-arm spinners Harsh Tyagi and Sumit Mathur, and pacers Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Rahul Gehlot, and Siddhant Sharma.
Notably, Kohli recently declined Delhi's captaincy and will play under Ayush Badoni-led team
Stats
Kohli's First-Class cricket and last Ranji match stats in brief
In his last outing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy Kohli managed 14 runs off 19 balls in the first innings (two fours).
In the second innings, he was once again dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 43 runs off 65 balls (seven fours).
Meanwhile, as per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings.
He averages 48.23. Kohli owns 37 tons and 39 fifties.
Notably, 9, 230 of his runs have come for India.