Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has gone back to his roots for a practice session with the Delhi Ranji Trophy team.

It will be his first game in the tournament since November 2012.

The session was held at Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Meanwhile, his return was awaited by all 18 members of the Delhi squad.

As per a report in PTI, after the training session, Kohli relished 'kadhi chawal' with his teammates skipping his favourite 'chole-poori'.