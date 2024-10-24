Summarize Simplifying... In short After a 16-year career, Indian hockey star Rani Rampal has retired, leaving behind a legacy of 205 goals in 254 games.

Despite her humble beginnings, Rampal's determination led her to receive prestigious awards like the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri in 2020.

Rani Rampal has announced her retirement from international hockey

Rani Rampal retires from international hockey after 16-year career

What's the story Former captain of the Indian women's hockey team, Rani Rampal, has announced her retirement from international hockey. The announcement brings an end to a stellar 16-year career that took her from humble beginnings in Haryana to being one of India's most celebrated hockey players. As captain, she guided the women's team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics - a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Career reflection

Rampal reflects on her journey and achievements

During a press conference, Rampal reminisced her journey and achievements. She said, "It's been an outstanding journey. I never thought I will play for so long for India." Despite being born in poverty, she was determined to represent her country on the world stage. This determination paved the way for a successful career as a forward, scoring 205 goals in 254 appearances for India since making her international debut at age 14 in 2008.

Honors and future

Rampal's accolades and post-retirement plans

Rampal's contributions to Indian hockey have been widely recognized. She was honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020, and also received the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in the same year. After retiring from international play, she has taken on a new role as national coach for sub-junior women players. This move signifies her continued commitment to nurturing future talent in Indian hockey.

Career

Rampal has won these laurels with Indian women's hockey team

Rampal has won two Asian Games medals (silver at the 2018 Games and bronze at the 2014 Games). She won three medals at the Asia Cup, including gold in 2017 Gifu. Rampal is a three-time medalist at the Asian Champions Trophy (gold in 2016). She also helped India win the gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games.