Rani Rampal retires from international hockey after 16-year career
Former captain of the Indian women's hockey team, Rani Rampal, has announced her retirement from international hockey. The announcement brings an end to a stellar 16-year career that took her from humble beginnings in Haryana to being one of India's most celebrated hockey players. As captain, she guided the women's team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics - a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Rampal reflects on her journey and achievements
During a press conference, Rampal reminisced her journey and achievements. She said, "It's been an outstanding journey. I never thought I will play for so long for India." Despite being born in poverty, she was determined to represent her country on the world stage. This determination paved the way for a successful career as a forward, scoring 205 goals in 254 appearances for India since making her international debut at age 14 in 2008.
Rampal's accolades and post-retirement plans
Rampal's contributions to Indian hockey have been widely recognized. She was honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020, and also received the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in the same year. After retiring from international play, she has taken on a new role as national coach for sub-junior women players. This move signifies her continued commitment to nurturing future talent in Indian hockey.
Rampal has won these laurels with Indian women's hockey team
Rampal has won two Asian Games medals (silver at the 2018 Games and bronze at the 2014 Games). She won three medals at the Asia Cup, including gold in 2017 Gifu. Rampal is a three-time medalist at the Asian Champions Trophy (gold in 2016). She also helped India win the gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games.