Blocking someone prevents them from seeing your posts or interacting with you

How to block or unblock someone on Instagram

By Mudit Dube 05:56 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Instagram connects us with people, but sometimes connections turn sour or content becomes overwhelming. Thankfully, the platform offers user-friendly features to manage who sees your posts and interacts with your account. Blocking someone prevents them from seeing your posts or interacting with you. Unblocking restores these interactions. This guide shows you how to block and unblock users on Instagram to control your online experience.

Process

How to block someone from your Instagram settings

To block someone on Instagram, open their profile, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and select "Block." Confirm your choice, and they'll lose access to your profile, posts, and stories. Alternatively, tap and hold their username or profile picture from your feed or story, select "Block" from the menu, and confirm your decision.

Steps

How to unblock someone

Navigate to your profile page and tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner. Go to Settings >Privacy >Blocked Accounts. Here, you'll find a list of currently blocked users. Tap the "Unblock" button next to the username you wish to unblock and confirm. Once done, the user will be able to see your content and interact with your account again.