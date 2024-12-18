How to share a note with others on Instagram
Instagram has a feature called 'Notes' to let users share short updates or thoughts with select people. The tool lets you create and share one note at a time, which will appear at the top of the recipient's Instagram messaging inbox and above their profile picture. The feature can be accessed from the Instagram profile, offering a unique way to communicate on the platform.
How to use the 'Notes' feature?
To use the 'Notes' feature, users have to tap their profile picture on the bottom right corner of their Instagram profile. After this, they can tap on 'Note...' above their profile image and write a message of up to 60 characters. The feature also provides options for mentioning other users in the note or adding music by tapping audio. However, music notes aren't available in all countries.
Sharing options and visibility
The 'Notes' feature gives users the option to select who they want to share their note with. They can either go for followers they follow back or their close friends. If a user opts to share their note with close friends, it will only be visible to those close friends who follow them back. This way, you can keep your personal updates/thoughts private on Instagram.