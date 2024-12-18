Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram's 'Notes' feature allows users to share brief messages with selected followers.

By tapping their profile picture and selecting 'Note...', users can write a 60-character message, mention others, or add music.

The note can be shared with all followers or just close friends, providing a way to keep personal updates private.

Music notes are not available in all countries

How to share a note with others on Instagram

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:45 pm Dec 18, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Instagram has a feature called 'Notes' to let users share short updates or thoughts with select people. The tool lets you create and share one note at a time, which will appear at the top of the recipient's Instagram messaging inbox and above their profile picture. The feature can be accessed from the Instagram profile, offering a unique way to communicate on the platform.

User guide

How to use the 'Notes' feature?

To use the 'Notes' feature, users have to tap their profile picture on the bottom right corner of their Instagram profile. After this, they can tap on 'Note...' above their profile image and write a message of up to 60 characters. The feature also provides options for mentioning other users in the note or adding music by tapping audio. However, music notes aren't available in all countries.

Preferences

Sharing options and visibility

The 'Notes' feature gives users the option to select who they want to share their note with. They can either go for followers they follow back or their close friends. If a user opts to share their note with close friends, it will only be visible to those close friends who follow them back. This way, you can keep your personal updates/thoughts private on Instagram.