In brief Simplifying... In brief Spain's government is launching a "digital passport" for heavy users of online adult content, aiming to balance privacy and age restriction concerns.

The Digital Wallet app, expected by summer's end, will verify users' age and issue monthly credits for accessing adult content, with each credit generating a reusable QR code.

New regulations will enforce age verification on adult content, with cooperation sought from social media and messaging apps, marking a pioneering move in Europe.

Spain launches anti-pornography app for minors

What is Spain's 'porn passport'? Explained in detail

What's the story In an unprecedented move, Spain is set to launch a government-issued mobile application aimed at curbing minors' access to online pornography. The initiative comes in response to a campaign by Dale Una Vuelta, an anti-pornography group highlighting the high rates of pornography consumption among minors. Dubbed the "porn passport," the application is designed to address these concerns and safeguard young users online. Let's delve into its nitty-gritty.

About the process

What is this all about?

Under the Spanish government's new plans, heavy users of online porn will receive alerts if they access websites too frequently. These alerts will prompt them to renew their "digital passport" to continue accessing adult content without being tracked. This initiative is part of the Digital Wallet app. The app seeks to balance privacy concerns with the need to restrict minors' access to explicit content online, reflecting a broader effort to manage and regulate digital consumption in Spain.

Digital solution

How will this application work?

The mobile application, officially named Cartera Digital Beta and informally known as the "pajaporte" (a play on "masturbation pass"), is expected to be available by the end of summer. The app will operate as a mobile wallet, verifying users' age through government-issued ID and issuing 30 credits per month for accessing adult content. Each credit issued by the app will generate a QR code, reusable up to 10 times per provider.

Statement

What is the concept behind using tokens?

The concept behind using tokens is to reduce the necessity for frequent identity verifications, thereby addressing potential privacy concerns for government policy planners. In this system, heavy users of online pornography who exhaust their tokens face an increased risk of being monitored due to the need to re-verify their identity, prompting the government to send them alerts. These tokens will be issued by the General Secretariat of Digital Administration's trusted entity, ensuring that requests do not leave a trace.

Regulatory measures

New regulations to enforce age verification on adult content

The new regulations will apply to Spanish-based porn providers, with the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) maintaining a list of foreign providers for verification enforcement via web browsers. The Spanish government has also requested cooperation from social media platforms and messaging apps for this initiative. Government spokesperson Pilar Alegria praised the app as "pioneering in Europe," and mentioned that similar digital passes are planned for introduction across the European Union (EU) by 2027.