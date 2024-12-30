Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the death of Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Donald Trump is set to become the oldest living former US president by 2028.

Carter, known for his humanitarian work and record appointments of minority and female judges, is remembered as a hero for peace and human rights.

Trump is 78 years old

Trump becomes oldest living former US president after Carter's death

By Snehil Singh 02:00 pm Dec 30, 202402:00 pm

What's the story With Jimmy Carter's death at age 100, Donald Trump (78) has become the oldest living former United States president. Trump is 22 days older than George W. Bush and recently won the 2024 general election. He will return to office on January 20, 2025—six months shy of his 79th birthday.

Presidential records

Trump to break record for oldest US president

Trump is set to become the oldest US president by the end of his second term on August 15, 2028. Presently, Joe Biden holds the title as he serves at 82. However, after Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Biden will become the oldest former president. Next in line after Biden and Trump are George W. Bush and Bill Clinton (both 78) and Barack Obama (63).

Presidential legacy

Carter's legacy: Longest-living US president

Carter, the 39th President from 1977 to 1981, was the longest-living US president in history. He was also the first to turn 100. Carter died in Plains, Georgia, where he lived most of his life with his wife Rosalynn. His son Chip Carter remembered him as a "hero" to those who believe in peace and human rights.

Humanitarian legacy

Carter's post-presidency humanitarian work and honors

Carter was famous for his humanitarian work after his presidency, winning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He was born on October 1, 1924, and famously served in nuclear-powered submarines early in his career. As president, Carter appointed a record number of minority and female judges to the federal judiciary.