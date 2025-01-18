Trump planning large immigration raid in Chicago from Tuesday: Report
What's the story
The incoming administration of President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a massive immigration raid in Chicago, starting Tuesday after his inauguration.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the operation will involve 100-200 officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is expected to continue throughout the week.
This move falls in line with Trump's campaign promises, which heavily focused on immigration issues.
ICE
Arrests likely in other states too
A source with knowledge of the incoming administration's plans told Reuters that ICE's operations would extend beyond Chicago to other states as well.
"We're going to be doing operations all across the country," the person said.
"You're going to see arrests in New York. You're going to see arrests in Miami."
Broader strategy
Nationwide immigration enforcement to follow Chicago raid
Trump's incoming border czar Tom Homan has emphasized the administration's focus on Chicago as the first city where immigration enforcement will be intensified.
Speaking at an event in the city, Homan warned that non-cooperative officials could be prosecuted for harboring or concealing illegal immigrants.
"And if the Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, he can step aside. But if he impedes us....knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien, I will prosecute him," he was quoted as saying by WSJ.
Community impact
Immigrant communities brace for impending raids
The planned operations have triggered anxiety among immigrant communities, particularly those with final orders of removal.
In states such as Florida and Texas, where many such people live, immigrants are scrambling to seek legal advice and prepare contingency plans for their families.
About a third of the 1.4 million people expected to be targets for deportation live in the Florida and Texas enforcement areas, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained by Reuters.
Policy shift
Trump's immigration approach differs from Biden's policies
The Trump administration's immigration enforcement plan is a stark contrast to President Joe Biden's policies.
While the Biden administration focused on deporting serious criminals and national security threats, it also took into account long-term residency and family ties before making arrests.
Under Trump's plan, ICE officers will have wider discretion to detain people without legal status.
"Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump said in January 2024.