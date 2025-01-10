What's the story

The inauguration fund for United States President-elect Donald Trump has hit an eye-watering $170 million, exceeding his 2017 record of $107 million.

The sum is also more than double the $62 million raised for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The massive funds have been donated by tech giants and Wall Street leaders, including Apple's Tim Cook and OpenAI's Sam Altman, who pledged $1 million each.