Summarize Simplifying... In short In a significant prisoner swap, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged over 300 captives, including soldiers from key conflict sites.

The exchange, the 11th this year, brings the total number of Ukrainians returned by Russia in 2024 to 1,358.

Amidst reports of detainee abuse, the US has pledged nearly $6 billion in aid to Ukraine, offering a glimmer of hope as the year ends.

The UAE brokered the prisoner swap

Russia, Ukraine exchange over 300 prisoners in swap deal

By Snehil Singh 01:37 pm Dec 31, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Russia and Ukraine have carried out a major prisoner swap, bringing home at least 150 people on each side. The United Arab Emirates was instrumental in brokering the swap. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 189 Ukrainians were freed, including military personnel, border guards, national guards, and two civilians. However, only 150 Russian soldiers were released in the exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.

Presidential response

Zelenskyy welcomes return of Ukrainian captives

President Zelenskyy thanked for the return of Ukrainian captives, saying, "The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for each of us." He also posted pictures of returning Ukrainian soldiers with national flags. Among those released were defenders of Snake Island and Mariupol—both crucial sites in the initial phase of Russia's invasion.

Swap specifics

Details of the prisoner exchange emerge

The Ukrainian coordinating center on exchanges detailed the breakdown of those returning: 87 army soldiers, 43 national guards, 33 border guards, 24 navy personnel, and two civilians. The prisoners returned to Russia were captured during Ukraine's Kursk offensive in late summer. This is the 11th such swap this year between the two nations and brings the total number of Ukrainian prisoners returned by Russia in 2024 to 1,358.

Abuse allegations

Reports of abuse surface, Russia's response to exchange

Returning prisoners have also spoken of physical and psychological abuse in detention. Maria Klymyk of Kyiv's Media Initiative for Human Rights said many returnees were injured from malnourishment or abuse. In Moscow, Russian servicemen first arrived in Belarus for psychological and medical assistance before heading to Russia. Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova shared footage of Russian soldiers preparing to reunite with their families.

Aid announcement

US announces aid for Ukraine amid prisoner exchange

The prisoner exchange comes as United States President Joe Biden announced nearly $6 billion in military and budget aid for Ukraine. This includes $2.5 billion in security assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. As Ukraine nears New Year's Eve—a major holiday—this exchange provides a rare piece of good news amid conflict fears over future US-Russia ties under Trump.