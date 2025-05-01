Fires were also reported in Mevo Horon, along Burma Road toward Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, and in Sha'ar Hagai.

Israel has now turned to the global community for assistance, with the Defense Minister declaring a "national emergency."

Jerusalem District Fire Department Commander Shmulik Friedman said "this is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country."

He also warned that winds over 60 mph are likely "in the near future."