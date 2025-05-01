Israel battles 'worst wildfires in decades;' Netanyahu declares national emergency
What's the story
Wildfires on the outskirts of Jerusalem have triggered mass evacuations and extensive road closures.
The fires erupted in the Jerusalem hills early Wednesday morning and spread quickly, making it impossible to contain them.
As of Wednesday evening, the fire service reported 163 firefighting teams on the ground and 12 firefighting planes combating the conflagrations around Jerusalem at many hotspots, including Latrun, Neve Shalom, and the Eshtaol Forest.
Critical situation
Jerusalem District Fire Department warns of high winds
Fires were also reported in Mevo Horon, along Burma Road toward Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, and in Sha'ar Hagai.
Israel has now turned to the global community for assistance, with the Defense Minister declaring a "national emergency."
Jerusalem District Fire Department Commander Shmulik Friedman said "this is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country."
He also warned that winds over 60 mph are likely "in the near future."
Twitter Post
Worst fires in a decade
BREAKING: 🇮🇱🔥— ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 30, 2025
Israeli media says today's fires are the LARGEST in "Israel's history."
The highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv has been closed.
So far, nine settlements have been evacuated.
This is what god’s wrath looks like.
pic.twitter.com/cCRlWamrlm
Ongoing efforts
Firefighters continue to battle multiple fronts
Friedman conceded they are "far from control" of the blaze, saying, "We don't know at this time what caused the fire. We don't have even a bit of a clue."
The flames have forced the authorities to shut Route 1, a major road connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Israel's Memorial Day.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is negotiating with other countries for firefighting aircraft assistance, especially nearby European nations.
Global response
International assistance sought as fires rage on
Three aircraft from Italy and Macedonia are expected to arrive "as soon as possible," the National Security Council said.
Over a dozen people have been hospitalized due to injuries from the fire, while at least 10 communities in the area have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, Israeli police said they have apprehended a "suspect attempting to ignite fire in an open field."
"A search of the suspect's belongings uncovered a lighter, cotton wool, and additional flammable materials," it added.
PM
We are now in a national emergency: PM
National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir suggested that arson could be behind the fires, but there was no official declaration linking the two.
The country's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that "the western wind can push the fire easily towards the outskirts of [Jerusalem] - and even into the city itself."
"We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one, The priority right now is defending Jerusalem," he added.