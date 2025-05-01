Who's Asim Malik, Pakistan's ISI chief appointed National Security Adviser
What's the story
Amid rising tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has appointed Lt. General Muhammad Asim Malik as its new National Security Adviser (NSA).
The decision was notified by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.
The notification read, "Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect."
Dual responsibility
Malik's dual role amid regional tensions
Malik's appointment comes at a crucial time, when tension is boiling over a possible military response from India after the Pahalgam terror attack.
On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action against it in the "next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."
Apart from his new role as NSA, Malik will continue serving as the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Strategic influence
Malik's new role will shape Pakistan's national security strategy
This dual responsibility is being viewed by some experts as a chance to improve coordination between military intelligence and national security policymaking.
The NSA post had been lying vacant since April 2022, when Dr. Moeed Yusuf held office during the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.
He was appointed the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) on 23 September 2024, replacing Nadeem Anjum.
The three-star general is the first PhD holder to be named for the position.
Profile
Who is he
Born into a Punjabi Awan family, Malik had ancestral ties to Shahpur, Sargodha District, Punjab province.
Retired Lieutenant General Ghulam Muhammad Malik is his father.
He enrolled in the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) and was part of the 80th Long Course.
He graduated from PMA with the renowned Sword of Honor and was commissioned into the Pakistan Army's 12th Baloch Regiment in 1989.
He has also served as the Chief Instructor at the National Defence University in Islamabad.